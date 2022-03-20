Singapore’s Covid-19 caseload surpasses 1 million mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s total caseload surpassed the one million mark after the republic reported 10,244 new daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday (March 19), thus bringing the total caseload to 1,007,158.

The republic also reported three deaths, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly data published on its website today.

Singapore which reported its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 has registered a total 1,194 deaths so far.

Over the last 28 days, 435,235 were infected with 99.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms while 0.2 per cent required oxygen supplementation and 0.04 per cent patients in the intensive care unit.

Singapore reported the highest new daily COVID-19 cases of 26,032 on Feb 22, 2022.

As of March 18, 2022, about 95 per cent of the eligible population here have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 70 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot. - Bernama