Singapore’s key exports decline for 12th consecutive month

SINGAPORE: The non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore declined by 13.2 per cent year-on-year in September, marking a contraction for the 12th straight month, government agency Enterprise Singapore announced Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

In September, electronic exports contracted by 11.6 per cent year-on-year, and non-electronic exports declined by 13.6 per cent, according to the government agency.

NODX to Singapore’s top markets as a whole declined in September, though exports to the Chinese mainland, China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the United States rose, the data showed.

The oil domestic exports of the city-state also declined by 17.0 per cent year-on-year in September, following the 24.7 per cent contraction in August, said the Enterprise Singapore.

On a year-on-year basis, Singapore’s total trade declined by 12.3 per cent in September.-Bernama