Singapore’s temperature hit 40-year all-time record of 37.0°C

SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded a temperature of 37.0°C on May 13, 2023, matching the all-time record of 37.0°C for the highest daily maximum temperature reported 40 years ago.

“The highest temperature of 37.0°C, the year’s warmest so far, was recorded at Ang Mo Kio. This is the highest daily maximum temperature for the month of May, exceeding the previous May high of 36.7°C recorded at Admiralty just last year.

“It also ties with the all-time record of 37.0°C for highest daily maximum temperature, last recorded at Tengah on April 17, 1983,” the republic’s National Environment Agency (NEA) posted on its official Facebook.

NEA said Singapore’s temperature records started in 1929.

“The current warm and dry conditions are expected to continue today May 14, 2023. Short-duration showers are expected next week which may help to moderate the warm temperatures,” it said. - Bernama