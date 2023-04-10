Singapore saddened by Bangkok mall shooting incident

SINGAPORE: Singapore is saddened by the shooting incident at Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct 3 which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injuries, according to the republic’s Foreign Ministry (MFA).

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said the ministry’s spokesperson in a statement issued here today.

The spokesperson said there are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the shooting.

MFA said the Singapore embassy in Bangkok has reached out to Singaporeans in Thailand to update them on the situation.

The embassy is also in contact with the local authorities to ascertain whether any Singaporeans were injured or directly affected by the shooting incident. -Bernama