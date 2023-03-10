Singapore strongly condemns bombing in Ankara

SINGAPORE: Singapore has strongly condemned the bombing near the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara, which injured two police officers, said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said the ministry’s spokesperson in a statement issued here on Tuesday (Oct 3).

MFA noted that there are “currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombing”.

The international media reported that a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital at 9.30 am local time on Sunday (Oct 1).

The report said two police officers suffered minor injuries while a terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance. - Bernama