Singapore strongly condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile tests

SINGAPORE: Singapore has strongly condemned North Korea’s recent spate of ballistic missile tests, including the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last Saturday, the Foreign Ministry (MFA) said today.

“Like the previous missile tests, this is a dangerous provocation which will exacerbate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and jeopardise stability in the region. It is also a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” MFA said in a press statement.

The ministry noted that Singapore reiterated its longstanding call for North Korea “to cease all provocations immediately and abide by its international obligations and commitments.”

It was reported that North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 ICBM on Saturday where the launch was carried out from Pyongyang International Airport.

The Hwasong-15 missile reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometres (3,584 miles), covering a distance of 989 kilometres, according to a news report. - Bernama