Singapore to exit acute phase of Covid-19 pandemic: MTF

SINGAPORE: As the situation in the republic has remained steady over the past few months, Singapore will leave the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, said its Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF).

“This is despite increased travel over the year-end holiday period, the Northern Hemisphere winter season, and China’s shift away from a Zero-Covid policy,” the taskforce said in a statement today.

“We are therefore able to step down the remaining few Covid-19 measures and establish an endemic Covid-19 new norm,” it added.

MTF has however cautioned that the virus will continue to evolve, and “we should expect new infection waves from time to time, and over and over.”

“An endemic Covid-19 new normal will therefore not be static, and we will adjust our measures when necessary,” it said.

Updating on the local situation, MTF said the population has developed a high level of hybrid immunity and is well protected from severe Covid-19.

Around 80 per cent of Singapore’s population have achieved minimum protection, and around half are up to date with their vaccinations, it said.

MTF highlighted that the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) framework which gives an indication of the current disease situation will be adjusted from the current Yellow to Green from Feb 13, 2023.

On the same date, mask-wearing on public transport and indoor healthcare and residential care settings will no longer be required under the temporary Covid-19 regulations.

However, MTF said it will retain the practice of mask-wearing for visitors, staff, and patients in healthcare and residential care settings, where there is interaction with patients and indoor patient-facing areas.

As for the TraceTogether (TT) and SafeEntry (SE) that served the republic well during the acute phase of the pandemic by accelerating the contact tracing efforts, they will also be stepped down, said MTF.

On border measures, Singapore which launched the Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF) in April 2022 to facilitate the safe resumption of international travel, will stand down the remaining Covid-19 border measures.

“This is in view of the stable and improving global Covid-19 situation, and the low impact of imported cases on our healthcare capacity,” said the task force.

From Feb 13, 2023, MTF said all non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will no longer be required to show proof of a negative Pre-Departure Test while non-fully vaccinated Short-Term Visitors will no longer be required to purchase Covid-19 travel insurance.

However, all travellers entering Singapore via air or sea (including Singapore residents), and Short-Term Visitors entering via land, must continue to submit a health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-service, it said.

As for MTF itself, the taskforce which was convened in January 2020 to mount a swift and coordinated whole-of-government response against Covid-19, it will be stood down, as well.

“With the transition to DORSCON Green, the MTF will be stood down and the Ministry of Health will assume the management of the Covid-19 situation.

“However, if the situation worsens significantly, we will reactivate an appropriate multi-agency crisis management structure,” said the taskforce. - Bernama