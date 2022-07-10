Six facing criminal charges over Kanjuruhan stadium tragedy

JAKARTA: Six individuals comprising three members of the organising committee and three policemen are facing criminal charges related to the tragedy on Oct 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java which claimed 125 lives including children.

The three policemen were the ones on duty during the ‘East Java Derby’ match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, said Chief of Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo in a press conference broadcast by a local television station.

The charges include negligence leading to death or serious injury and violations of Indonesia’s sports law and ethical code for officials.

Listyo said the head of PT Liga Indonesia Baru, the organisation that administers Indonesia’s professional soccer competition, is suspected of failing to ensure that the stadium had a proper operating certificate.

The head of the Arema FC competition management committee printed 42,000 tickets exceeding the limit of 38,000 tickets and the club’s security officers did not coordinate the gatekeepers at the time of the incident.

One police officer did not prevent the use of tear gas despite knowing it was prohibited by the International Football Federation, while two others ordered their subordinates to fire the tear gas.

If convicted, all six of them could be jailed for a maximum of five years, said Listyo, adding that he did not rule out the possibility of more being charged since the investigation is still ongoing.

Arema FC’s first defeat at home to Persebaya Surabaya in 23 years sparked anger from its supporters who descended onto the football pitch to confront the team’s players and officials after the match.

The tense situation forced security to release tear gas and caused thousands of supporters to rush out of the stadium through several gates until a stampede ensued.

As a result of the incident, Arema FC was fined 250 million rupiah (RM76,124) by the Indonesian Football Association, while the Indonesian Police fired the Malang police chief and nine other police personnel. - Bernama