Six in Indonesia’s Central Papua died from extreme weather

JAKARTA: Six people have died from heat-related causes in Puncak, Central Papua recently amid extreme weather that hit the area, its district head Willem Wandik said.

Three deaths were reported in Agandugume while another three were reported in Lambewi, involving five adults and a newborn baby in the two districts. Both districts have a total population of 7,500.

“The districts face extreme weather since May and lack of adequate water causes dehydration and consumption of contaminated water leads to diarrhea,” local media BTV quoted him as saying.

“Little to no rainfall that could last into August damage crops and often lead to stomach aches and diarrhoea after eating.”

Willem had declared an Emergency Response Status from June 7 until August 7 and urged related agencies to take measures in handling the affected districts.

As of July 25, the Social Affairs Ministry had sent 14 tonnes of food and supplies to the districts via a military helicopter.

All items were transported from warehouses in Jakarta dan Jayapura, Papua, by a military cargo aircraft, Hercules. - BERNAMA