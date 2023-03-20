Six missing as gunmen attack election personnel in central Nigeria

ABUJA: Nigerian police on Sunday launched a manhunt for at least six people suspected to have been kidnapped by gunmen who attacked a group of election personnel in the country’s north-central state of Kogi, a spokesman for the police said.

The election personnel on duty were attacked early Sunday while on their way to a collation centre in the state capital, Lokoja, after a parliamentary election in Kogi Saturday, as the gunmen intercepted their vehicles, injuring some and taking away at least six others in the state’s Obajana area, Williams Ovye-Aya, a spokesman for the police, told Xinhua over the telephone.

“The police are on top of the situation,“ said Ovye-Aya, who also disclosed an official statement would be released later on the incident.

There was no deaths reported from the incident, although most of the election personnel, including security operatives, moving in a convoy of at least six vehicles were seriously injured, the official News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Governorship and state parliamentary polls were held Saturday in most parts of Nigeria, as the most populous African country rounded off the 2023 general elections. - Bernama