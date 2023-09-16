Six religious group members charged in death of S. Korean woman they lured to US - Police

WASHINGTON: Six members of a self-described religious group called the “Soldiers of Christ” are currently under arrest following the discovery of a South Korean woman’s body in a car trunk in Gwinnett County, Georgia, police said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

“On September 12, at approximately 10:50 pm, officers assigned to Central Precinct responded to 3555 Gwinnett Place Dr in unincorporated Duluth in reference to a suspicious activity. A person called 911 dispatch and advised he believed a dead body was inside a vehicle at the location. Officers arrived on scene and were able to confirm a body was inside the trunk of a vehicle, “ the Gwinnett Police Department said.

The victim, who had recently immigrated to the United States from South Korea in the summer, had intended to join a religious organisation referred to as the “Soldiers of Christ,“ the statement said.

Allegations of prolonged abuse, including beatings and malnourishment, emerged, resulting in the victim’s body weighing approximately 31 kg at the time of its discovery, the statement said.

Detectives believe Eric Hyun, the alleged driver of the silver passenger car containing the victim’s body, parked the vehicle at 3555 Gwinnett Place Dr on the early morning of September 12, the statement said.

Subsequently, he asked a family member to retrieve a personal item from the car, leading to the discovery of the deceased body. This development prompted the family member to call 911 on the evening of September 12, the statement said.

Detectives have filed charges against the following suspects: Eric Hyun (age 26, Suwanee), Gawom Lee (age 26, Lawrenceville), Joonho Lee (age 26, Lawrenceville), Juoonhyum Lee (age 22, Lawrenceville), Hyunji Lee (age 25, Lawrenceville), and Junyeoug Lee (age 15, Lawrenceville), the statement said.

As of now, death notifications have not been conveyed to the victim’s family in South Korea, and the identity of the victim remains undisclosed, the statement said.

On Friday, the police said they added more charges including “criminal gang activity.” - Bernama