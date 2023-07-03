Slovak PM quits own party before snap elections

BRATISLAVA: Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced he was quitting his own party OLaNO on Monday night, months before a snap general election scheduled for September.

“My story in OLaNO ends today,“ Heger said in a Facebook post, adding that his role and mission in the party had been fulfilled.

“I have my own vision of politics. I know that if I want to fulfil it, I have to go my own way,“ he added.

“Life simply brings situations where we have to make a decision. I’m doing it today.

Heger did not say whether he intended to join another movement or form a new one.

But local media said he could join forces with other members of the acting government, which lost a no-confidence vote in December and is caretaking the country until the new election.

“Together with Eduard Heger, we are looking for such a solution so that the voter has something to choose from,“ Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said in January.

The centre-right government coalition won the 2020 general election in the country of 5.4 million on an anti-corruption programme.

Heger replaced OLaNO leader Igor Matovic as prime minister in April 2021, following a quarrel within the ruling four-party alliance.

Following December's no-confidence motion and the ensuing political crisis, the prime minister's ratings dwindled.

Only 19 percent of voters expressing their trust in Heger last month, compared to 28 percent a year ago.

The early general election in Slovakia, a member of the European Union and NATO, is due to be held on September 30. - AFP