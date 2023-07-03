  1. World

Slovak PM quits own party before snap elections

This file photo taken on October 21, 2022 shows Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger speaking to media at an EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium. AFPPIXThis file photo taken on October 21, 2022 shows Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger speaking to media at an EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium. AFPPIX

BRATISLAVA: Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced he was quitting his own party OLaNO on Monday night, months before a snap general election scheduled for September.

“My story in OLaNO ends today,“ Heger said in a Facebook post, adding that his role and mission in the party had been fulfilled.

“I have my own vision of politics. I know that if I want to fulfil it, I have to go my own way,“ he added.

“Life simply brings situations where we have to make a decision. I’m doing it today.

Heger did not say whether he intended to join another movement or form a new one.

But local media said he could join forces with other members of the acting government, which lost a no-confidence vote in December and is caretaking the country until the new election.

“Together with Eduard Heger, we are looking for such a solution so that the voter has something to choose from,“ Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said in January.

The centre-right government coalition won the 2020 general election in the country of 5.4 million on an anti-corruption programme.

Heger replaced OLaNO leader Igor Matovic as prime minister in April 2021, following a quarrel within the ruling four-party alliance.

Following December's no-confidence motion and the ensuing political crisis, the prime minister's ratings dwindled.

Only 19 percent of voters expressing their trust in Heger last month, compared to 28 percent a year ago.

The early general election in Slovakia, a member of the European Union and NATO, is due to be held on September 30. - AFP