Slovak PM quits own party before snap elections

BRATISLAVA: Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced he was quitting his own party OLaNO on Monday night, months before a snap general election scheduled for September.
“My story in OLaNO ends today,“ Heger said in a Facebook post, adding that his role and mission in the party had been fulfilled.
“I have my own vision of politics. I know that if I want to fulfil it, I have to go my own way,“ he added.
“Life simply brings situations where we have to make a decision. I’m doing it today.
Heger did not say whether he intended to join another movement or form a new one.
But local media said he could join forces with other members of the acting government, which lost a no-confidence vote in December and is caretaking the country until the new election.
“Together with Eduard Heger, we are looking for such a solution so that the voter has something to choose from,“ Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said in January.
The centre-right government coalition won the 2020 general election in the country of 5.4 million on an anti-corruption programme.
Heger replaced OLaNO leader Igor Matovic as prime minister in April 2021, following a quarrel within the ruling four-party alliance.
Following December's no-confidence motion and the ensuing political crisis, the prime minister's ratings dwindled.
Only 19 percent of voters expressing their trust in Heger last month, compared to 28 percent a year ago.
The early general election in Slovakia, a member of the European Union and NATO, is due to be held on September 30. - AFP