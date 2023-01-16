Small plane crashes in South Africa, killing two

JOHANNESBURG: Two people died Sunday after a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Johannesburg, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed.

The aircraft, which was being used for a training flight, departed from Grand Central Airport in Midrand between Pretoria and Johannesburg but crashed minutes later close to a mine dump near the FNB stadium south of Johannesburg.

“Onboard the aircraft were two occupants, who both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage,” Anadolu Agency quoted the SACAA as saying in a statement.

The cause of the accident, which happened at 9 am local time (0700GMT), has not yet been revealed by the SACAA, which said a preliminary report will be issued in 30 days. - Bernama