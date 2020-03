A NEW coronavirus warning has been issued by New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio to smokers and vapers with death toll rising globally.

He said that smoking and vaping increases a person’s vulnerability to becoming infected by Covid-19.

“People above the age of 50 and with heart disease, lung disease, cancer, vulnerable immune system or diabetes are at a higher risk of becoming infected with the virus,“ he added.

As of Mar 9, there have been 540 confirmed cases with 22 deaths in the US due to Covid-19.

Currently, coronavirus death toll has gone above 3,800 and there are more than 110,000 confirmed cases in 107 countries.