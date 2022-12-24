Snowfall to intensify along sea of Japan coast

TOKYO: Japanese weather officials said on Saturday that there was an intensification of extreme snowfall over wide areas, especially along the Sea of Japan coast from Hokkaido to the western Chugoku region through Sunday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), as of 6 am Saturday, snowfall had reached 152 cm in the town of Oguni in Yamagata Prefecture, while Sekikawa village in Niigata Prefecture saw 117 cm, reported Xinhua.

Weather officials warned of extremely strong winds mainly in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast on Saturday, with peak gusts at 35 metres per second in areas including the Hokkaido and Tohoku regions.

Niigata Prefecture is forecast to have up to 80 cm of snow in the 24 hours through Sunday morning.

The northeastern Tohoku region could see 70 cm, and the Kanto-Koshin region 60 cm, the JMA said.

The JMA said the Pacific coast may also see more snow, mainly in mountainous areas, urging people to stay on guard against traffic disruptions, blizzards and high waves. - Bernama