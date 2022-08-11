Soldier makes brief descent into Mexico mine where workers trapped

AGUJITA: A soldier made a brief incursion on Wednesday into the flooded coal mine in northern Mexico where 10 workers have been trapped for a week, with relatives anxiously awaiting progress.

The soldier -- equipped with an oxygen tank and dressed in a uniform and helmet -- descended into one of the mine shafts in a metal basket, emerging minutes later with his clothes visibly wet.

The governor of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme, later said on Twitter that a military diver had descended into shaft number four of the mine, but encountered “obstacles.”

Efforts to pump water out of the mine will go on so rescuers can re-enter and “continue with the search and rescue,“ Ruquelme added.

Five workers managed to escape in the initial aftermath of the accident on August 3, but there has been no contact with the others.

Civil defense national coordinator Laura Velazquez had earlier said that “all rescuers have the necessary equipment to be able to enter at any time, hopefully today.”

Hundreds of soldiers and other rescuers using 25 pumps and two underwater drones are taking part in the operation in Agujita in the northern state of Coahuila.

The focus so far has been on pumping out water from the 60-meter (200-feet) deep, crudely constructed mine.

The water in the shafts has fallen significantly, from more than 30 meters initially, but needs to be reduced by several meters more before it is safe to enter, Velazquez said.

Earlier in the day, news that rescuers were preparing to go inside the mine was met with a cautious welcome by anxious relatives.

“Let’s hope that now it’s true. Every day they say the same thing,“ said Juan Orlando Mireles, whose father is among the missing.

According to authorities, the flood occurred as miners were carrying out excavation work and hit an adjoining mine full of water.

Coahuila, Mexico’s main coal-producing region, has seen a series of fatal mining incidents over the years.

The worst accident was an explosion that claimed 65 lives at the Pasta de Conchos mine in 2006.

Last year, seven miners died when they were trapped in the region. - AFP