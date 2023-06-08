Son of Colombia’s President granted bail in money laundering case

WASHINGTON: A Colombian court has granted bail for Nicolas Petro Burgos, the son of President Gustavo Petro, and his ex-wife Daysuris Vasquez, after the pair agreed to cooperate with a money laundering investigation.

Nicolas Petro and Vasquez were arrested a week ago in connection with a money laundering case, according to United Press International (UPI).

Investigators are also examining allegations that the pair fraudulently obtained contracts and gave out bribes for political influence.

The investigation was prompted by comments Vasquez made during an interview, claiming Nicolas Petro had received had pocketed a contribution to his father’s campaign from drug smuggler Santander Lopesierra.

Prosecutors said the younger Petro told them that while he had kept some of the money, some had been transferred to the campaign.

They also said Petro provided relevant information that the prosecution did not know about the latest presidential campaign, and that he had committed to provide documentation, technical evidence and audios to support the information provided.

The court has forbidden Nicolas Petro and Vasquez from leaving Colombia or the city of Barranquilla, where they were arrested.

Prosecutors said the pair have agreed to cooperate with investigators and Petro will resign his post on a provincial assembly. - Bernama