South Africa approves booster jab as Omicron fuels new wave

A member of the Western Cape Metro EMS(Emergency Medical Services) prepares Pfizer vaccines from an ambulance which has been converted to facilitate vaccinations at a COVID 19 vaccination event in Manenberg, which is part of the Vaxi-Taxi mobile vaccination drive, on December 08, 2021 in Cape Town. Anti-Covid vaccines may lose effectiveness against Omicron, but one more dose could remedy this. Initial elements, notably given by the Pfizer laboratory, shed light on the capacity of the new variant to resist vaccination. Omicron is "probably not sufficiently neutralized after two doses", admitted Wednesday the groups Pfizer and BioNTech, whose anti-Covid vaccine is given in two injections. AFPpix

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa approved the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Wednesday as the country battles a fourth wave of the pandemic driven by the omicron variant, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said it approved the shot after Pfizer applied to amend the dosing schedule for its Comirnaty vaccine, allowing an optional third dose.

“Following evaluation of the data submitted, SAHPRA has approved a third dose of the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 18 years and older, to be administered at least six months after the second dose,” the regulator said in a statement.

SAHPRA also approved the use of the booster shot in people aged 12 and older who are severely immunocompromised, to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.

South Africa has seen a spike in infections in the last two weeks as scientists detected the omicron variant in the country.

According to the latest weekly epidemiology brief published by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Dec 4, there was a 314.6 per cent increase in the number of new cases detected in the country. - Bernama