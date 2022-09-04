South Korea braces for ‘super strong’ Typhoon Hinnamnor

SEOUL: Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to reach waters off Jeju Island this week as a “super strong” typhoon, the strongest on a four-tier scale, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the typhoon, the 11th this year, is expected to arrive 460 kilometres south-southwest of the southern island of Jeju around 9 am Monday, with an atmospheric pressure of 920 hPa at its centre and a maximum wind speed of 54 metres per second.

Typhoons are classified into four categories, medium to strong, very strong and super strong.

Super strong refers to typhoons with a maximum wind speed of at least 54 metres per second.

On the same note, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting in the crisis management centre of the presidential office to check the government’s response system.

“Natural disasters cause even greater damage and pain to the socially weak,“ he said at the meeting with his senior aides, also noting that Chuseok is just around the corner, according to his spokesperson Kang In Sun.

“We must put the people’s safety first and do our best to minimize damage from the typhoon,“ he was quoted as adding.

Yoon instructed Prime Minister Han Duck Soo and other Cabinet members, who joined the meeting virtually, to come up with preemptive measures against the typhoon, Kang said.

The four-day Chuseok fall harvest holiday season begins on Friday. - Bernama