South Korea extends travel ban on Ukraine, six other countries

SEOUL: South Korea is extending a travel ban on Ukraine and six other conflict-ridden countries, as well as some parts of Russia, Belarus and the Philippines, through the end of January next year for persistent security risks, its foreign ministry said Monday.

The measure in place for South Korean nationals was slated to expire July 31, according to Yonhap news agency.

The six nations are Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Libya. Affected by the extension as well are some regions in Russia and Belarus, located within 30 kilometers of the Ukrainian border, along with the southern region of the Philippine archipelago, it added.

The ministry cited local security conditions, the high possibility of security instability and the risk of terrorism continuing there “for a considerable period of time”. - Bernama