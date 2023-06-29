South Korea to export halal-certified hanwoo beef to Malaysia for 1st time

SEOUL: South Korea will export halal-certified “hanwoo,“ or premium Korean beef, to Malaysia for the first time ever, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

Halal is an Arabic word meaning “lawful” or “permitted,“ and it is commonly used to refer to food that is prepared according to Islamic dietary guidelines for Muslims.

Last month, the two nations signed the first contract of exporting South Korean beef that meets halal standards to the Southeast Asian nation after reaching an agreement on quarantine negotiations in March following seven years of talks, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The first batch will be shipped from the western city of Incheon later in the day, Yonhap news agency reported.

Starting with the first contract, the country is expected to export a total of 1,875 tons of Korean beef over the next three years, or about 2,500 cows per year. The volume is more than 13 times the 44 tons shipped overseas in 2022, the ministry said.

“We are able to take the first, crucial step in advancing into the global halal market. We will thoroughly manage all procedures from transportation to storage and distribution,“ a ministry official said.

South Korea is now able to export hanwoo beef to four nations -- Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macao and Cambodia. -Bernama