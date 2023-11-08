Southern Turkiye shaken by 5.2-magnitude earthquake, 23 injured

ISTANBUL: At least 23 people were injured after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck southern Türkiye, some six months after devastating earthquakes in the region.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday evening that most of the injuries were caused by falls or jumps from great heights.

The Kandilli earthquake monitoring centre in Istanbul reported that the quake struck at 8.47 pm (1747 GMT) on Thursday. Its epicentre was in the municipality of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, reported German news agency (dpa).

Malatya province was among those badly damaged by the Feb 6 quake. Mayor Selahattin Gürkan had said that some 2,300 people had died in Malatya.

On Feb 6, two large earthquakes and many aftershocks shook south-eastern Türkiye and northern Syria, killing more than 50,000 people. - Bernama