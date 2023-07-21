SpaceX launches 15 more Starlink internet satellites into space

LOS ANGELES: US private space company SpaceX launched 15 more Starlink satellites into orbit early Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the western US state of California at 12.09 am EDT Thursday, the company said.

Soon after the launch, Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.-Bernama