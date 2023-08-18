SpaceX says today's launch of Falcon 9 with Starlink satellites postponed due to hurricane

MOSCOW: US space company SpaceX said Friday it had to postpone today's launch of its Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying Starlink satellites due to Hurricane Hilary intensifying in the Pacific Ocean, reported Sputnik.

On Thursday, SpaceX successfully deployed another 22 Starlink satellites into orbit.

“Due to Hurricane Hilary impacting recovery operations in the Pacific, we are standing down from tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of Starlink. Next launch opportunity is no earlier than Monday, August 21,“ SpaceX said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Starlink is a next-generation satellite network launched by SpaceX in February 2018 and designed to provide broadband internet access across the world. -Bernama