Spain’s ex-PM Rajoy set to testify in Catalan separatists’ trial

Turkey representative for international rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Erol Onderoglu speaks during a press conference on Feb 27, 2019 to condemn attacks on civil society groups in Turkey after philanthropist Osman Kavala indictment. A Turkish prosecutor the day before sought life in prison for 16 suspects including Kavala, charged with attempting to overthrow the government. Kavala, who has been held in custody for more than a year without being formally charged, is accused of backing 2013 anti-government protests in Istanbul and the failed 2016 coup. — AFP