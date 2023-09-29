Spain's opposition leader set for fresh bid to form gov't

MADRID: Spain's conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has another chance in the lower house of Parliament in Madrid on Friday to see if he can secure enough votes to become prime minister, reported German news agency (dpa).

Feijóo, 62, is leader of the People's Party (PP). His last attempt to form a government failed on Wednesday, and he is also expected to fall short again on Friday.

Unlike the first round, in which an absolute majority of 176 votes was necessary, Feijóo would now need a simple majority.

But that looks unlikely for Feijóo based on the parties who are set to support him.

On Wednesday, 178 members of parliament voted against him and 172 voted for him.

In the July 23 election, his party won the most votes and most seats ahead of the Socialists of incumbent and now caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Since neither party initially received sufficient support from other parties to form a majority capable of governing, King Felipe VI decided that the winner of the election would be allowed to try to form a government first.

However, Sánchez is considered to have a better chance. The Socialist – in power since 2018 – is seeking an agreement with Catalan separatists, who are demanding an amnesty for those who took part in a failed secession attempt in 2017.

According to the Constitution, Feijóo and Sánchez only have until Nov 27 to form a government before new elections are called. -Bernama