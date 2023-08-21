Spain’s Tenerife wildfires caused by arson: Police

MADRID: The wildfires at the Spanish island of Tenerife were caused by arson, police on the island popular with holidaymakers now believe, reported German news agency (dpa).

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo said at a press conference on Sunday that the perpetrator or perpetrators had “put the lives of thousands of people and property at risk”, and he hoped they would soon be apprehended.

The Guardia Civil police unit is currently pursuing three lines of investigation into the suspected arson, which, by Sunday evening, is believed to have led to some 120 square kilometres of the island being engulfed by flames. -Bernama