Spain to give Ukrainian refugees monthly aid of US$410

ANKARA: Ukrainian refugees in Spain will receive €400 (US$410) per month in aid from the government.uk

The money will be provided to Ukrainians who have obtained temporary protection in Spain and do not have sufficient financial means, reported Anadolu Agency.

The government approved a royal decree on Monday, according to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

An additional €100 ($102) will be offered for every dependent minor.

The government said last month that more than 130,000 people from Ukraine have received temporary protection in Spain since the start of the war with Russia.

According to latest data from the United Nations Refugee Agency, nearly 10 million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries since the war began on Feb 24. - Bernama