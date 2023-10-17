Spectrum harmonisation between regions, countries a critical enabler of digital economy: Fahmi

DUBAI: The spectrum harmonisation between regions and countries is a critical enabler of the digital economy that will ensure that the necessary infrastructure and connectivity are in place to support a wide range of digital innovations, services, and economic activities.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the harmonisation would also ultimately drive economic growth in the digital age.

“Harmonised spectrum allocation facilitates global connectivity and compatibility. Businesses operating in the digital economy can develop products and services that work seamlessly across borders, expanding their customer base and market reach.

“This global reach can lead to increased revenue and economic growth,” he said at the ‘Shaping Next-Gen Telecom Policies: Global Spectrum Harmonisation for Mid-band 5G’ forum here today.

Fahmi was one of the guest speakers for the forum held in conjunction with the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Global 2023 here.

In addition to that, the minister said it also reduces the complexity and cost of developing and deploying new digital technologies and services when different regions or countries align their spectrum policies.

“This, in turn, promotes entrepreneurship and innovation in the digital economy,” he added.

As of now, Fahmi revealed that nearly 80,000 local businesses have been digitalised, and approximately 20,000 people have been digitally trained and upskilled through the Saya Digital programme.

The minister noted that Malaysia’s 5G roll-out has reached 70.2 per cent coverage of populated areas (CoPA) as of Sept 30, 2023 and the subscription of the 5G network is now at 2.49 million users, which is equivalent to a 7.4 per cent of adoption rate.

“We are inching closer to the 80 per cent target set for the deployment of a second network wholesaler,” he said.

Fahmi also had a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif today on the potential collaboration in cybersecurity between both countries.

The 43rd edition of GITEX Global will be attended by more than 6,000 companies from 170 countries from Oct 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre while Expand North Star (ENS) will be held from Oct 15 to 18 at the Dubai Harbour.-Bernama