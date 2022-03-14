Squid Game wins best foreign language series, best actor at Critics Choice

SEOUL: The South Korean sensation “Squid Game” has won best non-English language TV series and best actor at this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday, “Squid Game” was named Best Foreign Language Series and its lead Lee Jung-jae won Best Actor in a Drama Series, Yonhap news agency reported.

For the best foreign language award, the all-Korean Netflix original competed with the Mexican comedy “Acapulco,“ the French comedy drama “Call My Agent!” the French thriller “Lupin,“ the Spanish crime action series “Money Heist” and the American-Mexican crime drama “Narcos: Mexico.”

It is the first time that a South Korea-made TV show has won a prize at the Critics Choice, given by a group of 500 film and TV broadcast critics in North America, it added.

The nine-part survival drama depicts a mysterious deadly contest, in which heavily debt-ridden people attempt to win 45.6 billion won (US$37.9 million) in prize money. - Bernama