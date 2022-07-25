Sri Lanka expects fuel shortages to continue for 12 months

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka’s fuel shortages may continue for a year as it lacks money for imports.

The country has introduced a rationing system for vehicles to reduce long queues at petrol pumps.

The quota system was introduced since the daily fuel demand cannot be fulfilled, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Monday.

Due to foreign exchange issues, fuel imports will have to be “restricted in the next 12 months”, he said in a Twitter post.

He said it is not possible for the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to distribute fuel daily to every retail station.

Sri Lanka’s energy crisis has hit not only the domestic transport sector but also its international aviation traffic. – Bernama