Sri Lanka police kill protester, many injured in anti-govt protests

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka police killed one protester on Tuesday as public anger grows in the country over poor living conditions amid an economic crisis.

The police fired at demonstrators blocking a highway in the town of Rambukkana, causing the first reported death in police shooting during the ongoing anti-government protests.

One person died and 24 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the violence, according to a report on the Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror’s website.

Sri Lankans are furious over rising prices of essential goods and fuel as the country struggles to deal with its most serious economic turmoil since independence in 1948.

Sri Lanka last week announced a default on its US$51 billion foreign debt.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a new government to calm the situation.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s brother, said on Tuesday Sri Lanka will change its constitution to reduce presidential powers and give more authority to Parliament. - Bernama