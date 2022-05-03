Sri Lanka provides special allowance for low-income groups amid crisis

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government will provide special cash allowance to low-income families affected by the current economic crisis for three months from May, Minister of Mass Media Nalaka Godahewa said on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, the minister noted that low-income families have been severely affected by the current economic crisis in the country, adding that there is a need to provide immediate relief to them, said Xinhua.

Godahewa said that Cabinet ministers on Monday approved providing the special allowance from May to July under the framework of Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC) Pool funding, an emergency response mechanism under the World Bank Group.

- Bernama