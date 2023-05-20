Sri Lanka to investigate death of migrant worker in Singapore

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has initiated an investigation into the death of a migrant worker in Singapore, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara told media on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

The minister said that a worker from Sri Lanka took her own life on May 19 by jumping from the 8th floor of the apartment complex where she was employed.

Meanwhile, P.G.G.S Yapa, deputy general manager of training at SLBFE told media that all arrangements have been made to repatriate the deceased worker’s body back to Sri Lanka.

When a migrant worker dies, the heir or immediate relative of the deceased can apply for compensation from the SLBFE in accordance with the insurance policy agreed upon prior to their departure, Yapa said.

Migrant workers’ remittances are one of main sources of foreign exchange for Sri Lanka, with workers remitting over US$1.8 billion in the first four months of 2023.-Bernama