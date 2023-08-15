Sri Lanka to provide solar power to 25,000 low-income households

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide solar power to 25,000 low-income households, an official said on Tuesday.

Minister of Urban Development and Housing and Chief Government Whip Prasanna Ranatunga said that the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) has selected 11,000 partially completed houses, among 15 housing projects implemented by the NHDA, to provide free solar power, reported Xinhua.

It was a joint project of the Urban Development and Housing Ministry and the Power and Energy Ministry, which would select the other 14,000 households later, Ranatunga said.

The minister added that Sri Lanka plans to produce 648 gigawatts of electricity per year through renewable energy sources.

Promoting renewable energy to secure a sustainable energy mix has been declared an important policy goal by the past few governments of the country.-Bernama