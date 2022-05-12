Sri Lankan President says to appoint new PM this week

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday that he will appoint a new prime minister within this week.

He said in a televised speech that a person who has the trust of the majority of parliamentarians and the people will be selected as the prime minister, reported Xinhua.

Rajapaksa said a new constitutional amendment that would empower the provisions of the 19th amendment will be brought in.

The 19th amendment, passed in 2015, curbed the power of the president. It was replaced by the 20th amendment in 2020 that enhanced the president’s powers.

The president added that the new prime minister and the cabinet could present a plan to stabilise the country.

“Some people have asked for the abolition of the executive presidency. I will also make room for that after discussing (it) with all stakeholders. The country is facing a serious crisis and I urge your support to keep the state machinery going,“ said Rajapaksa.

The president also said that action will be taken against those who carried out the violence that left nine dead and about 300 injured.

On Monday, violent incidents were reported after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters. A nationwide curfew was then imposed until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order.

The curfew will be lifted Thursday morning and re-imposed at 2 pm local time on the same day until Friday morning. - Bernama