Sri Lankan tax revenue collected by IRD increases dramatically in H1

COLOMBO: Total tax revenue collected by Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department (IRD) witnessed a 93 per cent increase compared to the same period of last year, the IRD said in a press release on Wednesday night reported Xinhua.

The tax revenue for the first half of 2023 was about 697 billion rupees (about US$2.23 billion), while the number stood at around 362 billion rupees (about US$1.16 billion) in the first half of 2022, said the IRD.

The reasons for this increase are decisive changes in the tax policy, the gradual recovery of the country’s economic situation, and the efficiency of the efforts of the IRD, said D.R.S. Hapuarachchi, commissioner general of the IRD.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson has told local media that revenue mobilisation is a key pillar of the IMF programme with Sri Lanka.

As part of the upcoming first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program currently scheduled in September, the IMF plans to discuss with the authorities how best to mobilise additional revenues, the spokesperson said.

Sri Lanka has increased the personal income tax rates and lowered tax thresholds from January 2023 to raise income following the financial crisis in 2022. -Bernama