Sri Lankan workers remit over US$ 2.8 in H1

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan workers remitted over US$2.8 billion in the first half of 2023, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara announced on Friday on television.

Nanayakkara said workers remitted around US$476 million in June 2023, which is a significant increase compared to US$274 million in June 2022.

The minister said that workers’ remittances, which declined in 2022, are rapidly rising.

“We are still below 2021 levels, but we will get there,“ he said.

In 2021, Sri Lankan workers sent US$5.49 billion and only remitted around US$3.8 billion in 2022, according to official data.

Workers’ remittances have been a key pillar of Sri Lanka’s foreign currency earnings, providing a substantial cushion against the widening trade deficit and thereby enhancing the external sector resilience of the country.-Bernama