State Department saddened by death of us journalist covering Qatar World Cup

WASHINGTON: The US State Department was saddened to hear of the death of CBS sports journalist Grant Wahl (pix) in Qatar while covering the World Cup, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication,“ Price said on Friday.

The United States is engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible, Price added.

US Soccer also released a statement on Wahl’s death, highlighting his coverage and passion for the sport. Wahl’s belief in the power of football to advance human rights will remain an inspiration, the statement said reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the World Cup, Wahl was temporarily blocked from entering Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the US Men’s National Soccer Team’s game against Wales for wearing a shirt with a rainbow and soccer ball amid attempts by Qatari authorities to restrict pro-LGBT demonstrations.

Grant Wahl’s brother, Eric Wahl, posted a video on Instagram claiming that the journalist collapsed while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, and later died after being transferred to a hospital, according to the New York Post.

On Monday, Wahl wrote that he had been sick for approximately 10 days and received antibiotics after getting diagnosed with bronchitis, according to Bleacher Report. Wahl also confirmed he tested negative for COVID-19, the report said.

Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, said via Twitter that she is “in complete shock” about her husband’s passing and thankful for the support she has received. - Bernama