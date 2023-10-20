Storm Babet causes massive evacuation, blackout in Scotland

LONDON: Around 400 homes in Angus, Scotland, were evacuated on Thursday due to the risk of floods caused by heavy rainfall, as Storm Babet hit Britain, reported Xinhua.

Thousands of properties in Scotland have been left without power, according to local media.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said they had restored supply to more than 18,000 properties, and have been working to reconnect homes affected by the blackout.

Meanwhile, Scottish police said on Thursday evening that a woman’s body was recovered from a river in Angus after she was swept into the water in the afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Met Office, the country’s national meteorological service, issued a rare red warning for parts of eastern Scotland from Thursday through to midday on Friday. A red warning is the highest level of weather warning in Britain.

“Eastern parts of Scotland will see exceptional amounts of rainfall over the next few days and the significant accumulations are likely to cause considerable impacts from Storm Babet,“ said Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

The Met Office also warned that strong winds are expected in eastern parts of Scotland and along the east coast of England until the weekend. - Bernama