Stricter gun, drug control in Thailand: PM Prayuth

BANGKOK: Thailand to impose stricter gun control with gun owners required to undergo a psychological evaluation, following the massacre at a childcare centre in Uthai Sawan last week where 36 people died including 24 preschool children.

This is among the steps listed by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha after chairing a special meeting on guns and drugs on Wednesday in a bid to tighten gun ownership control in the country.

He said new or existing gun licence holders also need character and behaviour references from employers, authorities as well as community leaders.

“The government will revoke gun licence holders who suffer mental health issues that could pose a threat to society,” Prayuth said

Besides that, he wants the authorities to crack down on the illegal firearms trade online.

Meanwhile, Prayuth said authorities would step up drug tests and provide treatment for drug addicts.

He asked the Public Health Ministry and local government to establish more screening centres for people with drug-related problems in the districts and sub-districts to provide necessary treatment and rehabilitation.

Prayuth warned government officials involved in drug offences that they would face heavy penalties.

The government introduced stricter measures after a sacked policeman killed 36 people — including 24 children before taking his own life in Uthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, about 500 km northeast of Bangkok.

The 34-year-old former policeman was discharged from the force for drugs early this year. — Bernama