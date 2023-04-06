Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday morning, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 07.25 am local time with its epicentre located at 154 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district and a depth of 153 km under the seabed, Xinhua quoted the agency.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves. -Bernama