ANKARA: A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Brazil late Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake had a depth of 616 kilometers (382.7 miles), Anadolu Agency reported the USGS said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 108 kilometers (67 miles) southwest of Tarauaca in Brazil, near the border with Peru.

Brazilian authorities have not yet reported any casualties. — Bernama