KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 8.41 am today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department reported.

It said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake was 1,037 km north-east of Tauranga, New Zealand, at the depth of 75 km.

However, based on the department’s initial assessment, it did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama