Study: Over a third of people in France can’t afford 3 meals a day

PARIS: A growing number of people in France are having to cut back on food and health costs and are barely getting by, as they live with an overdrawn bank account, according to a new survey on Wednesday.

The Ipso survey, carried out on behalf of the aid organisation Secours Populaire (People’s Relief), said that 32 per cent of the people are not always able to afford enough food, or healthy food, to make three meals a day reported German news survey (dpa).

Most people chose to limit their meat consumption first when struggling to afford food, said the poverty barometer, with 72 per cent saying they cut out meat at least occasionally.

Ipsos interviewed 996 people aged 16 and over by phone for the study between June 17 and 18.

Just under half, 43 per cent, say they can no longer afford to eat fruit and vegetables every day.

Rising inflation and high prices have plunged more people below the poverty line in France, according to the survey.

A total of 53 per cent said they could no longer put money aside and 18 per cent had a negative balance in their bank account, three percentage points more than the previous year.

A total of 45 per cent of the French people surveyed said they were unable to pay for at least some of their medical expenses, representing six percentage points more than a year ago.

Purchasing power and high prices continue to worry politicians and the public in France. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has repeatedly demanded lower prices from food companies. -Bernama