Study: TikTok is biggest news source for UK teens

LONDON: TikTok is now the most used single source of news across all platforms for teenagers in the UK, German news agency (dpa) quoted a new research from UK communications regulator Ofcom.

The regulator’s News Consumption In The UK 2022/23 report found TikTok is the favoured single news source among 12- to 15-year-olds.

TikTok is most popular with young people and used by 28 percent of teenagers, followed by YouTube and Instagram, both at 25 percent, according to the figures.

But taking into account all news content across its platforms, the BBC still has the highest reach of any news organisation among this age group – used by 39 percent of teenagers.

It comes after the UK government banned ministers from using TikTok, which is a Chinese-owned video-sharing app, on their work phones following a security review.

The House of Commons and the Lords also cited security concerns as they decided to ban the app across the Palace of Westminster.

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, argues it does not share data with China.

However, Beijing’s intelligence legislation requires firms to help the Communist Party when requested.

When considering perceptions of trust, teenagers rated traditional sources better than their online counterparts, as BBC One/Two was trusted by 82 percent of its teenage users, compared to TikTok at 32 percent, Instagram at 38 percent, Facebook at 41 percent and Snapchat at 31 percent. Twitter was the exception, with a 50 percent rating on trust, Ofcom found.

The news topics of most interest to younger teens generally are “sports or sports personalities” (23 percent), “music news or singers” (15 percent), “celebrities or famous people” (11 percent), “serious things going on in the UK” (eight percent) and news about “animals or the environment” (nine percent).

Meanwhile, those aged 16 to 24 are much less likely than the average adult to access news from traditional media sources, such as TV (47 vs 70 percent), radio (25 vs 40 percent) and print newspapers (16 vs 26 percent).

Social media platforms dominate the top five most popular news sources among 16- to 24-year-olds. Instagram is the most-used single news source at 44 percent, followed by Facebook at 33 percent, Twitter at 31 percent, and TikTok at 29 percent. Coming in joint second, BBC One at 33 percent is the only traditional media source to feature in the top five.

But Ofcom said its figures show broadcast TV news maintains its position as the most popular source among adults in the UK, used by 70 percent, which rises to 75 percent when broadcast video on-demand news content is included.

BBC One remains the most-used news single source across all platforms at 49 percent, followed by ITV at 34 percent – although both channels have seen gradual declines over the past five years as they are down from 62 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

Similarly, Facebook – the third most popular news source among adults – is showing signs of decline, from 33 to 30 percent over the same period.

TikTok’s popularity as a source of news for adults is growing, with one in 10 adults saying they use it to keep up with the latest stories – overtaking BBC Radio 1 and Channel 5, both at eight percent for the first time. - Bernama