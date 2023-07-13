‘Succession’ dominates 75th Emmy Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES: HBO’s black comedy-drama television series Succession led nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, considered the top honours in US television, with 27 nods, the Television Academy announced on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The two-time Outstanding Drama Series winner will compete against Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets for the top trophy this year.

It also earned multiple nominations in the acting categories, including nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.

The series centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate. When Logan Roy, chief executive officer of one of the conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda that doesn’t always sync with those of their siblings or of their father.

In contention for Outstanding Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and Wednesday all earned their respective slot into the race.

The Last of Us came in second with 24 nominations, followed by The White Lotus with 23, and Ted Lasso with 21.

“The nominations recognise the importance of the performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople and all those who worked on television programmes in the past year,“ said the Television Academy in a press release.

There are more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year’s nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history, according to the Television Academy.

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept 18. -Bernama