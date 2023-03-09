Sudan army to reopen border crossings with Eritrea

ANKARA: Sudan’s army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Saturday ordered the reopening of the country’s border crossings with Eritrea, according to an official statement.

The Sudanese Sovereignty Council said that al-Burhan made the decision during his visit to Sudan’s eastern states of Red Sea and Kasala, reported Anadolu Agency.

The statement added that the decision to reopen the border crossings is to facilitate the people’s movement and to allow commercial activities and exchange of goods between the two countries.

Meanwhile, al-Burhan also said that the Sudanese army and people will continue the fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) till their defeat.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States mediators between the warring rivals failed to end violence in the country.

According to United Nations estimates, nearly 4.8 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan. - Bernama