KHARTOUM: Sudan’s state prosecutor’s office has charged former President Omer Al-Bashir (pix) with corruption, Anadolu Agency reported, quoting local media on Thursday.

The state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA) confirmed that the prosecutor’s office has completed the probe into two cases of “possessing foreign currency and suspected illicit wealth”.

The media office of the state general prosecutor has also pointed out the state prosecutor has concluded the investigation in two cases of possessing illegal foreign currency and “suspected illicit wealth”.

Bashir is also facing charges of ordering to kill protesters during the protests that began from December 2018. — Bernama