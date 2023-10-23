Sudan’s warring parties to resume peace talks

KHARTOUM: The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will resume peace talks this week in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, said a member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

The move comes after an SAF delegation withdrew from talks in July that were sponsored by the US and Saudi Arabia, according to Anadolu Agency.

Addressing SAF forces in Port Sudan, Lieut. Gen. Shams Aldin Alkabashi announced that the army had received an official invitation from the mediators and confirmed that the talks will resume Thursday.

“The talks will begin with humanitarian issues, including the delivery of assistance to the war zones. The second phase will involve the discussion of a cease-fire and the final stage will concern the political track of trying to put an end to the war in the country,” he was quoted as saying.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands injured since war broke out in the country on April 15 this year between the SAF and RSF.-Bernama